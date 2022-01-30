Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

