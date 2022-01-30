Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.72. 2,358,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $134.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

