DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.28 Million

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $244.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.50 million and the lowest is $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,246.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

