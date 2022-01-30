Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.43 ($4.53).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.64) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.59) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 307 ($4.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 304.20 ($4.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

