DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Up 4.1%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.11. 7,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 968,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Get DocGo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.