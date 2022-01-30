Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.37

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.