Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.37

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.