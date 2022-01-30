Douglas Edward Jones Buys 1,400 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 107.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 8.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neogen by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

