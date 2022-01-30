DRIFE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,005.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $44,005.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00109383 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,048,240 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

