Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.32

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $505.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.