DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

