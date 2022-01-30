DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.50 ($50.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.28.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.