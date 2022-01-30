Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $25,440,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.