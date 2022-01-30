Dynagas LNG Partners LP Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

