DZ Bank Upgrades Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to “Hold”

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $9.37 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

