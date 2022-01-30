e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.98

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.98 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 32.20 ($0.43). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.45), with a volume of 135,897 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £169.81 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.07. The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

