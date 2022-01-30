Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ALLETE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.