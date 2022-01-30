Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,602 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,374,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.16.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

