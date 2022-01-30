Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

