Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 104.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $261,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

CAG stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

