Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,410.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,619.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,760.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

