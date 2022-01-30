Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 956.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.