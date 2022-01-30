easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.22) to GBX 620 ($8.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 680.76.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

