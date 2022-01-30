Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 68.5% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,330. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 115,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

