Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 91,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.