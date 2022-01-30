eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0172

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, eBoost has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $1.72 million and $37.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00293650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002114 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

