eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 0.3%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.61 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.95 ($0.20). 326,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 634,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

In other eEnergy Group news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair acquired 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,505.13).

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

