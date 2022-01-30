Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after acquiring an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $75,620,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. Elastic has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

