Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

