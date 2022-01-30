Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.