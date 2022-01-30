Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,731. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

