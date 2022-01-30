Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.