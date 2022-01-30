Empirical Finance LLC Has $406,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

