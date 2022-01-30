Empirical Finance LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

