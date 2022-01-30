Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 258 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in State Street by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,102,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

