Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.53.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.