Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,593 shares during the quarter. Endava accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.25% of Endava worth $321,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $114.42 on Friday. Endava plc has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day moving average is $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

