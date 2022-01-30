Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

ENRFF stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

