Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$607.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

