Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.26.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock worth $33,042,396 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.