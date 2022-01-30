Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Entegris has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $111.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.