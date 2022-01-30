Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Raised to $58.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In other news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.