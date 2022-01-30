Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 27,946 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

