Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,013 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

