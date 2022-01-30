Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Republic Services by 39.7% in the third quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 52,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $126.58 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

