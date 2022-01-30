EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

