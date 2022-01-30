Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 651,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 281,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

