Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

