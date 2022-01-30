Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,629,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,205,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.40. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

