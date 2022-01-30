Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.97. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

