Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.